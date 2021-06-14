Spread the love



















Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) observed the World Environment Day

Doha, Qatar: Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) observed the World Environment Day on Friday, 11th of June 2021 at Galfar Al Misnad located at Jery Al Samur Logistics Service premises. Baburajan, President Indian Cultural Center (ICC) presided as the Chief Guest for the occasion and Hemachandran Senior General Manager Infrastructure & Facility Management, Galfar Al Misnad was the Guest of Honour. The Presidents of Karnataka based associations including Tulu Koota, Bunts Qatar, SKMWA, MCC, MCA and KMCA were present for the event.

After more than a year, this was the first event of KSQ that was not confined to a virtual platform. All the people who were on the premises wore face masks, maintained social distancing, their ETHIRAZ statuses were green and the majority of them had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

General Secretary of KSQ, Muralidhar Rao started with the opening address and welcomed all to the event. Without much delay, the delegates and attendees proceed to the planting area where the pits were prepared well in advance. Saplings of various species including neem, mango and others were planted by delegates and Fellow Presidents of Karnataka Based associations.

After the sapling plantation was completed, all the people returned to the indoor area, the Chief Guest delivered his address followed by the Guest of Honour’s speech and a short talk on Environment Day by KSQ Joint Secretary. Kumaraswamy KSQ IT & Environment Secretary convened the Vote of thanks and the General Secretary concluded the public event. This was followed by snacks and tea.

Special thanks to Teams of Galfar Al Misnad and Al Muftah for logistical support and Subramanya Hebbagelu, Vice President ICC, for overall coordination of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...