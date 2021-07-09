Spread the love



















Karnataka says iconic KRS dam is safe



Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday said that the iconic and almost century old Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, built across river Cauvery, in Srirangapatna in Mandya district is safe and has no structural defects.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL), in a detailed statement, said that the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) consultant and the Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) inspected gates of the dam on July 2 and found that there is no structural defect in the wall of the structure.

“Both DRIP and DSRP teams inspect dams at regular intervals and that too on both occasions prior and post rainy season, inspections are carried out in the most detailed manner,” the statement said.

According to the statement, based on pre- and post-monsoon inspection reports submitted by these teams, it is very clear that there is no breach or cracks visible within the body walls of the entire dam structure.

However, the statement added that based on the DSRP panel’s recommendations, the CNNL had taken up maintenance works in the upstream region of the dam under the World Bank sponsored DRIP project. “The repair works included pointing and grouting work using cementitious grout in the upstream region of the dam in a 70 feet to 130 feet area. This was only maintenance work and this work is not part of any structural repair work of the dam,” the CNNL clarified.

The CNNL’s statement assumes significance against the backdrop of the controversy that was kicked off by Mandya Lok Sabha MP, Sumalatha Ambreesh, last week alleging that illegal mining in the vicinity of the KRS dam has resulted in developing cracks in the iconic dam. This led to an ugly verbal spat with JD-S strongman, H. D. Kumaraswamy and since then many leaders, including JD-S MLA from Srirangapatna, Ravindra Srikantaiah, and BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha, too have joined issue.

One of the oldest structures in the state, it is a gravity dam made of surkhi mortar, below the confluence of river Cauvery with its tributaries Hemavati and Lakshmana Tirtha, in Mandya.

The foundation stone of the dam was laid on November 11, 1911 and the dam was built in 1924. It is the main source of water for the districts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mandya, and also serves irrigation needs of Mysuru and Mandya.

The water released from this dam flows into Tamil Nadu and is stored in Mettur dam in Salem district.

