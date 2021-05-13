Spread the love



















Karnataka seeks report on ‘black fungus’



Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhkar said on Wednesday that he has sought information from health experts about the ‘black fungus’ being detected among Covid patients in the state.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a rare but dangerous fungal infection, which affects the nose, eye and sometimes, the brain.

Prior to leaving for a visit to Chikkaballapura district, Sudhakar said that he had held a discussion with the technical advisory committee and others and asked them to submit a detailed report in two days. “Based on this report, we will take a call,” he said, noting that the government needs to know more about this disease and its treatment.

Even as the second wave of Covid-19 ravages Karnataka, cases of the rare fungal infection are on the rise among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients in the state.