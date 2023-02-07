Karnataka sets up helplines for families of state’s people in Turkey

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state government is setting up a helpline for the people from the state who are stuck in earthquake-devastated Turkey.

The government is in touch with the External Affairs ministry and Indian Embassy in Turkey to gather information regarding people from Karnataka. They are setting up a special helpline in Turkey and the state government will also set up a helpline here as well, he said.

“If people come forward to share information regarding family members in Turkey, we will try to reach them out. The required arrangements will also be made for them to return to Karnataka,” Bommai said.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, said that as per the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 has occurred on February 6 morning in Central Turkey near the northern border of Syria. This earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks ranging from 5 to 7.5 magnitude

The impact of earthquakes and aftershocks has been devastating causing large scale human loss, flattening of buildings and damaging other critical infrastructure in Turkey-Syria border region, he said.

“State Emergency Operation Helpline Numbers (Revenue Department-DM) will facilitate information and assistance flow (through MEA) for affected people of Karnataka in Turkey,” he said.

