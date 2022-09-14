Karnataka special court orders graft probe against Yediyurappa

In a setback to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, a special court for cases against MPs/MLAs on Wednesday ordered the filing of case and investigation by the Lokayukta police, into allegations of misuse of power when he was Karnataka Chief Minister.

Bengaluru: In a setback to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, a special court for cases against MPs/MLAs on Wednesday ordered the filing of case and investigation by the Lokayukta police, into allegations of misuse of power when he was Karnataka Chief Minister.

The special court’s order came on a plea by social activist T.J. Abraham who has alleged that Yediyurappa had allegedly awarded a BDA housing project to Ramalingam Constructions in return for financial favours diverted through shell companies.

Abraham had previously approached the court seeking probe against Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Vijayendra, Co-Operation Minister S.T. Somashekar and six others. However, the special court had dismissed the petition for not taking prior consent of the Governor.

Subsequently, Abraham had appealed the High Court which had directed the special court to revisit the case.

Yediyurappa said that there is no truth in the allegations and he will emerge innocent, while expressing full faith in the judiciary. “It’s a conspiracy against me,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...