Karnataka State CS Conference- The ‘Corporate Pandith’ Inaugurated

Mangaluru: “The young aspirants of Institute of Company Secretaries need to develop competence and confidence for good performance. The ICSI has grown to become one of the best training centers in the country and have built a reputation for excellent quality professional education, opined Managing Director of MESCOM and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. Mr. Prashanth Kumar Mishra he was addressing the delegates after inaugurating the Karnataka State CS Conference-

The “Corporate Pandith”, a 2 days conference on 14th May 2022 held at Pacific Auditorium, Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru. He reminisced about his association with ICSI. He further stated he was pleased to be associated with this conference which will enhance the knowledge and networking of the delegates towards the self reliant professionalism. On this occasion, he was felicitated by the ICSI Committee of Mangalore Chapter of SIRC and ICSI for his valuable contributions to the ICSI.

Immediate Past President of ICSI Nagendra Rao in his address stated that he is very much delighted that ICSI Mangalore Chapter is hosting the State Conference for the very first time in Mangalore very successfully. He assured to redress the ongoing portal issues with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and resolve speedy solutions. South India Regional Conference Chairman Shekar Babu appealed to the delegates to participate in the regional conference to be held in Coimbatore in the month of August 2022.

The Current President of ICSI Devendra Deshpande chaired the academic and technical session and delivered an informative guest lecture on “Emerging opportunities for Company Secretaries.” Earlier the Chairman of the Mangalore Chapter Akshay R Shet welcomed the gathering and Secretary Rakesh Nayak, proposed the vote of thanks. Vice Chairperson Sonali Suresh Mallya Pai anchored the program.