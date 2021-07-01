Spread the love



















Karnataka State Issues Special Surveillance Measures for People Arriving from Kerala

Mangaluru: The Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee has issued Special surveillance measures for persons arriving from Kerala. Whereas, the State of Kerala continues to be threatened with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Further, INSACOG (a consortium of laboratories for whole Genome sequencing in the context of COVID-19 pandemic) has intimated that the Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has been reported in certain districts of Kerala.

Whereas, the State Government is satisfied that the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the neighbouring State, entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the bordering districts of the State. Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under the subsection (1) of Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in the capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, directs taking special surveillance measures, as below, for persons arriving from Kerala, with immediate effect, for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities.

(i) Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala to Karnataka.



(ii) Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours.



(iii) Railway Authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours.

(iv) For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours.



(v) Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Kerala State, i.e., Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara shall make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at Checkposts to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.



(vi) It is mandatory for students and the public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons to undergo the RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative test report.

Permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificates are as follows:

a) Vaccination certificate of having received both doses of COVID 19 vaccine.

b) Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals.

c) Children below 2 years.

d) In a dire emergency (death in the family, medical treatment etc.,) -the passenger’s swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address etc., duly verifying from his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the relevant provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under the relevant section of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

