Karnataka studying anti-conversion laws of various states: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said the state government is studying anti-conversion law implemented in some states and is keen to introduce it as soon as possible in the state.

“We are deeply considering implementaion of a law curbing forceful religious conversion. We are studying the laws implemented in various states. We would like to bring the law as soon as possible,” he told reporters here.

Earlier, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had told the state assembly that the government is planning to bring a law to curb religious conversion after BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar had claimed that about 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his mother, were converted to Christianity in his constituency.

The home minister had said converting people from one religion to another by inducing them is a punishable offense.

Another senior BJP legislator and former Speaker KG Bopaiah had said in the assembly that religious conversions are being carried out by foreign missionaries in a very systematic manner.

The government has to take strong steps like Uttar Pradesh government to maintain law and order, as these activities disturbs the fabric of the society, he had said.

