Karnataka Syro Malabar Catholic Association Protest Against Atrocities on Manipur Christians

Mangaluru: On 6 June 2023 ‘SOLIDARITY RALLY’ For A Human Cause Of Suffering People Of Manipur was held near the Clock Tower, Mangaluru organized by The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, United Christian Forum, Mangaluru, DYFI, which attracted a large crowd on 6 June 2023 near the Clock Tower, Mangaluru to show solidarity with the suffering people affected by the atrocities in Manipur. Various speakers at Fr Faustine Lobo, Parish Priest Kinnigoli, P R O Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops Council; Lawrence D’Souza, Youth Leader, Congress District President Labour Wing; Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior, Bethany Sisters, Mangaluru; Muneer Katipalla- DYFI State President; Sunil Kumar Bajal- CPI (M) leader; Sukumar Thokkottu- DK District Vice President of CITU and Roy Castelino- PRO of Mangaluru diocese, among others condemned the atrocities on Manipur people.

Following close on its heels, The Karnataka Syro Malabar Catholic Association (KSMCA) held a protest, condemning violence and atrocities against Christians in Manipur near the clock tower here on Saturday 1 July 2023. Carrying placards like “Stop Tribal Genocide in Manipur”; “Peace be in Manipur”; “Provide Justice to Tribals in Manipur”; among many others, a large group of supporters had come from Belthangady Diocese, and surrounding vicinities for the protest.

It should be noted that over 300 plus churches and 70 plus church administrative/school buildings were burnt recently in the riots in Manipur. Hundreds of Christians were killed. Over 30,000 were displaced in the worst anti-Christian violence India has ever seen. The violence in the Northeast Indian State of Manipur against Christians in May has been one of the deadliest and most violent attacks against Christians in India. Verified facts defy the government-sponsored narrative that the conflict is not religious but tribal over land rights. Every piece of detail collected contradicts the claims made by the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government.

The BJP government used a decades-old underlying ethnic tension between two ethnic groups to bring down the deadliest violence against Christians. This wave of destruction was instigated by Hindutva nationalists from a particular indigenous community. Most destruction was done in the first three days of conflict from May 3rd- 6th. The destruction continues to this day in the state capital of Imphal and the surrounding Valley with target killings by government forces.

Under the guise of inter-community conflict between the majority Manipuris (Meiteis) and the minority tribal people (collectively known as Kuki/Zomi tribes), almost all churches in the extended Imphal Valley have been burnt, vandalized, or desecrated by BJP government-supported militia. Though Meiteis are primarily considered Hindu or of the Sanamahi faith, a small percentage of them have lately converted to the Christian faith. The modus operandi of this violence in Manipur resembles what Hindutva nationalists in places like Godhra and Kandhamal have followed, confirming their involvement in this violence. The disproportionate destruction of Meitei churches in Imphal Valley indicates that Meitei Christians are under more severe economic and social pressure than ever before.

During the protest, the Director of KSMCA Fr Mathew Vettamthadam said, ” While the Kukis and other tribes in the districts close to Imphal are the main targets as a community, the churches targeted include those of the Christians in the Meitei community. The Christians in the State are in shock, and so are the rest of us across India. Many churches are vandalized, many are still burning. It is distressing to hear that despite having a sizable Christian population in the State, the community is being made to feel insecure. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the freedom of religion, especially as the people have entrusted the ruling party at the Centre with power. We offer our solidarity with the distressed and displaced. We urge the government to take immediate measures to restore peace and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens”.

President of KSMCA Bitty Nedunilam said “We stand for the values of love, peace, and justice. We believe that every human being deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. The recent incidents of violence go against these values and have caused great harm to the people of Manipur. We urge the people of Manipur to avoid forces that instigate division and cause polarization, Let us all pray for the Christians in Manipur”

Also addressing the protesters, former Mangaluru South Constituency MLA J R Lobo said, “Racism is increasing in Manipur. Several people have died and many are injured in the violence there. Our country believes in unity in diversity. Christians are facing several problems. It is very difficult for minority communities to survive. We cannot tolerate the suppression of Christians. Law and order have completely collapsed in Manipur. Why has the government failed to control the situation? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should understand the problem. The PM is yet to visit the state or speak on the issue. If they fail to curb such violence, it will send a bad message to the entire country and the world. This will be a black mark to the government,”.

Following the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner. KSMCA Secretary. M J . Sebastian; P R O- P.C Sebastian; Treasurer Jimmy Gundya; Advocate Xavier Paleli, the President A I C U Karnataka State; Global Catholic Congress secretary Benny Antony, and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...