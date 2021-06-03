Spread the love



















Karnataka to allow export units’ functioning from Thursday: CM Yediyurappa



Bengaluru: With the Covid spread getting controlled, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated that some relaxations would be given to enable export units to function smoothly, but restrictions will continue across the state, especially in rural areas, where cases are rising.

Prior to an interaction with ministers and senior bureaucrats here, Yediyurappa told reporters that export units will be allowed to work from Thursday (June 3) itself, even before the second lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

“We are thinking from multiple angles and considering various facets before taking any decision… as per these considerations, relaxations will be given to certain sectors, such as to export-oriented businesses which will be operationalised from Thursday onwards,” he said.

He added that Covid has not completely come under control, as it is still high in rural areas, and the state government will have to take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead.

“We will discuss on how to go about it… by extending the lockdown and taking strict measures, and will take a call after taking experts’ viewpoint on this,” he said.

The state’s Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)), in its report to the government, has mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5 per cent and number of cases should be below 5,000, and only then, can the restrictions be relaxed.

The state government had initially announced 14 days corona curfew from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24 after experts insisted that stern measures were necessary. After May 24, the state decided to extend the lockdown by two weeks, which will come to an end on June 7.

After nearly a month-long strict lockdown, the government feels that the measures were yielding required results.

Responding to a question regarding the second lockdown relief package, the Chief Minister said he will take a decision on it in a couple of days.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that a second financial package for the Covid-induced lockdown was under consideration, and is aimed at providing relief to certain sections left out of the first one.

As the state government was battling the second wave of the pandemic, he had recently announced a Rs 1,111.82 crore financial package as relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by the lockdown.

