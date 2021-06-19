Spread the love



















Karnataka to foster new learning methods in higher education



Bengaluru: As part of the New Education Policy, Karnataka would introduce new learning methods in higher education to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

“As we are committed to adopt the New Education Policy from this academic year, novel learning methods will be used to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge in professional courses like engineering to make students globally competitive,” he said at a symposium here.

Participating in the regional research symposium on problem-based learning (PBL), Narayan said educational institutions would be encouraged to collaborate with the industry to impart knowledge and skills to students.

“When students graduate with knowledge and skills, they will be industry-ready for jobs. Academia and industry should collaborate to make way for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said the minister, who also holds portfolios of higher education, IT, BT, and science and technology.

NEP drafting committee Chairman K. Kasturirangan said the time was apt to introduce the PBL method in engineering courses as part of implementing the NEP.

“The PBL method introduces students to real-life problems and motivates them to find solutions together. It will also enable them to experience the aesthetic, emotional, moral, creative, analytical and other aspects of the situation in a holistic way,” said Kasturirangan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Aalborg Unesco Centre for PBL in Engineering Science Director Anette Kolmos, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Executive Director Amitav Babi Mitra, state Higher Education Council Vice Chairman Thimme Gowda, and Vishwesharaya Technology University Vice Chancellor Karisiddappa participated in the virtual event, organised by the HEC.

