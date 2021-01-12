Spread the love



















Karnataka to get 7.95 lakh vials of Covid vaccine in first consignment

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (UNI): Karnataka will be getting 7.95 lakh vials of Covid vaccine in the first consignment and it will be stored in the government storage facility near Anand Rao circle in the City, Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen here, he said that the Covi-Shield vaccine has already been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Control general of India). The union government has purchased 1.1 crore doses of vaccine at a cost of Rs 210 per dose. This is the cheapest vaccine in the world.

Dr Sudhakar said that Serum Institute, Pune is supplying vaccines at a cost of 231 crore. Karnataka will get 7.95 lakh vials of Covi-Shield in the first phase. Each dose of vaccine contains 0.5 ml and each vial contains 10 doses of vaccines. Second dose should be given 28 days after the first dose. Vaccine will generate resistance power in the body and it is safe.

‘Not for sale’ is being written over the vial to avoid misuse. Health warriors will get the vaccine on priority. All guidelines will be followed while giving the vaccine. Every person who is vaccinated will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination, said the Minister.