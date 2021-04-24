Spread the love



















Karnataka to import 2 lakh Remdesivir vials



Bengaluru: Battling the pandemic’s second wave, Karnataka would soon import 2 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat Covid patients, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday.

“Though we are getting 10,000-20,000 vials of Remdesivir daily from domestic firms, we will procure 2 lakh vials of the drug directly from overseas to meet its growing demand due to surge in Covid cases,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

The state government has requisitioned city-based drug maker Biocon Ltd to supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir in 10 days and 50,000-60,000 vials in a month.

“The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Thursday allotted an additional 25,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state for ensuring its supply to state-run and private hospitals for treating Covid patients,” said Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed the state Health Department to increase availability of ventilators 10 times in intensive care units (ICUs) of state-run hospitals across the state for saving lives of Covid patients.

“We have also directed private hospitals to set up make-shift hospitals to admit more Covid patients for treatment,” said Sudhakar.

The Health Department plans to set up about 2,000 make-shift ICU beds in the next 2 weeks in state-run hospitals, with ventilators in 800 of them.

“About 250 ICU beds will be added in the state-run Victoria hospital in the city, with 100 of them with ventilators. Make-shift hospitals will also be set up in state-run Bowring hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease and Nimhans in the city,” said the minister.

The state government is also strengthening home isolation and tele-medicine to reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare warriors, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video-conferencing with Chief Ministers earlier in the day.

“Asymptomatic patients in home isolation can call helpline 1912 for guidance and counselling anytime as it is available round-the-clock,” Sudhakar added.

According to the state health bulletin, 26,962 new cases were reported in a day, taking the state’s Covid tally to 12,74,959, including 2,14,311 active cases.

With 190 patients succumbing to the infection, including 124 in Bengaluru, the state’s death toll touched 14,075 and the city’s toll rose to 5,574.

Positivity rate was 15.19 per cent and case fatality rate 0.70 per cent across the state on Thursday.