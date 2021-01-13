Spread the love



















Karnataka to receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin: Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru, (UNI): Over 20,000 doses of Covaxin will be arriving in the state soon, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar while speaking to the media here on Wednesday.

The only difference between Covaxin vial and Covi-shield vial is that Covi-shield has 5 ml of vaccine in a vial and covaxin has 10 ml of vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccine will be given in the state, said the Health Minister.

Central government has issued guidelines regarding which district and which staff will be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16, he said.

Reacting over induction of seven new ministers into the CM BSY cabinet and said some of the leaders could not make into the list, but they will be given suitable position in the party.

Our government is working transparently and taking all the schemes to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. There will be unhappiness when a cabinet is expanded, but it’s a part of democracy, said Dr Sudhakar. All leaders are united and there is no dissidence in the party, he clarified