Karnataka to resume inter-state bus service to Kerala



Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would resume inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12 after suspending it for over 2 months due to Covid-induced lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

“With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala,” said a corporation official in a statement here.

Amid the pandemic’s second wave since April, the state-run KSRTC suspended inter-state bus services to contain the virus spread.

“Our services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala under the standard operation procedure to ensure passengers follow the Covid appropriate behaviour,” said the official.

In view of higher number of Covid cases in the neighbouring state daily, the corporation has made 72-hour negative test report mandatory for passengers coming into Karnataka from Kerala.

“Passengers who have received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses,” said official.

Students and others in Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons have to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess a negative Covid test report.

Wearing face mask, washing hands and maintaining physical distance have been made compulsory for inter-state travellers.

