Spread the love



















Karnataka Upper House Dy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda commits Suicide; Body Found on Railway Track

Chickmagalur: In a shocking late night development, Karnataka Vidhana Parishat Dy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda has allegedly died by suicide. The JDS legislator was found dead on a Railway track near Chickmagalur, his home town in the hills of central Karnataka.

Confirming the news to Media, top sources said that they are probing the case for more details. According to them, his dead body was found around 2am.

The 64-year-old, low profile Gowda was in the news recently after the main opposition Congress members manhandled him in the Upper House for trying to chair the session illegally.

He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.

The BJP has moved a no confidence motion against the the Chairman and the voting on no confidence motion is yet to take place in the Upper House.

The BJP has made it a big issue demanding the suspension of some Congress MLCs and the dismissal of the Chairman for the ruckus.

Dharme Gowda’s death is likely to kick up some storm in Karnataka politics, putting Congress in the dock. His brother SL Bhoje Gowda is also an MLC and a close confidante of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.