Karnataka’s double engine government is involved in double loot: Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticized the BJP, saying that the BJP’s double engine government at the Center and in Karnataka was indulging in double loot.

Addressing a huge public meeting here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government in Karnataka has broken the world record of corruption.

Rahul further said that people are dying due to violence in Manipur. This is the result of politics of hate. We took out Bharat Jodo Yatra against this ideology. He claimed that PM Modi has information about corruption in the state and even small children know about it, but the PM is trying to divert attention from it.

The Congress leader asked, Prime Minister, what is your share in the bribe of 40 per cent commission taken by any of the double engine governments?

He said, Prime Minister Modi, who calls criticisms against him as abuses and lists them, he should first tell you what action he has taken to stop corruption in the state. How many have been sent to jail in this regard?

He said, I asked questions about business tycoon Gautam Adani about his relationship with PM Modi. They tried to disqualify me and throw me out of the Lok Sabha for raising questions on corruption.

The Congress leader further said that PM Modi has given gate passes only to former CM BS Yeddyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his road shows.

He said, PM Modi only cares about himself and looks down on others. He should know that Yediyurappa and Bommai are corrupt, and they are trying to hide them from the people. No action has been taken against them in three years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this BJP government prefers number 40. For four years he used the number 40 (referring to the 40 per cent commission charged) at all levels. So people in Karnataka should give them only 40 seats.

Rahul Gandhi further said, you have to give at least 150 seats to the Congress. If the number is less, then they will again try to topple the government and again form a looting government by horse trading.

Like this: Like Loading...