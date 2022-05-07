Karnataka’s First Floating Bridge Inaugurated at Malpe Beach

Udupi: Karnataka’s first floating bridge was inaugurated at the Malpe Beach on May 6 evening by Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat along with former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj.

Speaking on the occasion Raghupathi Bhat said, “New adventure sports are attracting more tourists to Malpe. The district administration and the Malpe Beach Development Committee will support initiatives taken up by local youth as such initiatives not only attract tourists to the place but also provide employment. Tourism development should lead to local employment”.

Bhat further said, “When the team came forward to be part of this project, during our discussion, we asked them about the safety. The recent tragedy has hurt us. Following the tragedy, the administration led by deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao held a meeting and reviewed the safety measures taken up. In case mishaps are reported, tourists will hesitate to visit the place. The government has decided to purchase two jet skies to be stationed at St Mary’s Island and Malpe Beach, that will be used for patrolling. The priority of the administration is to provide security at tourist destinations and generate employment for the local youth.”

Bhat also said, “The local youths who are part of this project have assured that 20 to 25 lifeguards will be present at the beach. This will enhance the safety at the beach. Tourists also, always expect something new”.

Sudesh Shetty leaseholder, Malpe Beach said, “The bridge has been constructed with 1,300 high-density polyethene (HDPE) blocks. 10 lifeguards will also be stationed along with 30 life Bags and life jackets made mandatory for all users”.

The floating bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. The bridge is 100 metres in length and three and a half metres wide and has a 15-metre wide platform at the end of the bridge for tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty while floating on the sea. After the monsoon, there are plans to extend the length of the bridge by another 50 metres. Beach activities will resume by the end of September.