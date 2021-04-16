Spread the love



















Karnataka’s Former Chief Secretary JC Lynn Passes Away

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Secretary JC Lynn passed away on Thursday night, as per sources said.Civil services stalwart, Lynn wore many hats in state and at Centre with distinction. Lynn, a 1960 batch IAS officer, breathed his last at St. Philomena’s Hospital on Thursday 15 April night at 9.30 pm. He had been in the ICU for the past 10 days, battling a COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) exacerbation from which he had been suffering for the last few years.

Lynn served as Chief Secretary from 1992 to 1994. In a career spanning 34 years, he held several important positions in the state and Central governments. He served as Secretary to three Chief Ministers, Veerendra Patil, D Devaraj Urs and (briefly) R Gundu Rao for ten years. He also held the posts of Home and Industries Secretaries to the government of Karnataka, before being appointed Chairman of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and simultaneously Chairman of KSTDC. Subsequently, he was posted to Delhi, where he served in the Departments of Coal and Personnel before being appointed Chairman of the Food Corporation of India in the rank of Secretary to the Government of India.



Veerappa Moily wanted him back : Lynn was recalled to serve as Chief Secretary to the government of Karnataka by Chief Minister Veerappa Moily in 1992, until his retirement from service in December 1994. After his retirement, he was appointed as the first Ombudsman of the RBI in Karnataka, a post he held till 1998.

Lynn is widely regarded as having been an officer of impeccable integrity, who set high standards and was well respected by members of all the civil services. During his tenure as Establishment Officer in the Ministry of Personnel, Government of India between 1988 and 1990, his policies on criteria for selection to key bureaucratic posts became the norm for promotions and appointments to the top management of PSUs and the selection of personnel on Central deputation.

As KSRTC Chairman between 1981 and 1983, he expanded the transport network by sanctioning the building of bus stations in remote areas as well as the construction of the Subhas Nagar Bus Terminus opposite the City Station. As Secretary to Devaraj Urs in the 1970s, Lynn was instrumental in setting up the Somanahalli leper project in association with the Archbishop of Bangalore. This was after the leprosy victims had made a fervent representation of their plight to the Chief Minister. He played an important role in establishing Bangalore on the IT map of India, first as Industries Secretary in 1983-84 and then as Chief Secretary between 1992 and 1994.

Brilliant Student at St Joseph Boys High School, Bengaluru

JC Lynn was a proud Bengalurean, and was the first student of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School to enter the civil services in independent India in 1960. He was a brilliant student, holding an unbroken record of 617 out of 700 in the Senior Cambridge examination of 1952, which remained unchallenged until the school adopted a new examination system. His son married a Mangalorean Catholic girl, daughter of Capt Kiran Alvares, Mangaluru.