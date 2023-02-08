Karnataka’s ruling BJP, opposition parties gear up for last Assembly session

Karnataka’s ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JD-S are gearing up for the last session of the present Assembly, to be held February 10-24, and expected to witness high-voltage debates and confrontations.



Bengaluru: Karnataka’s ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JD-S are gearing up for the last session of the present Assembly, to be held February 10-24, and expected to witness high-voltage debates and confrontations.

The session is begin on Friday, when Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will address a joint sitting of both the houses, while proceedings in both houses will begin from Monday onwards with the debate on the motion of thanks on the speech.

Opposition parties and the ruling BJP want to make a mark in the session before going to Assembly elections in less than two months.

The Congress and JD-S are expected to raise the allegations of “40 per cent commission charges” against the ruling BJP, while JD-S leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy regarding BJP’s “secret agenda” to anoint a Brahmin candidate, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, as Chief Minister if the BJP voted to power will also figure.

The statement was aimed at the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, which play a crucial role in the election of the new government. The controversy has put the ruling BJP in a fix and pressure exerted on the party to declare the CM’s face.

The saffron party initially announced the candidature of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. However, in the recent past, the party leaders are stating that they will seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition leaders have already attacked the BJP over the matter and they are expected to taunt BJP and demand announcement of CM candidate in the session.

Ruling BJP will also face the challenge of managing the alleged criminal Santro Ravi case. Though he is arrested, the opposition leaders are likely to rake up the issue and question the ruling government on alleged collusion with top state leaders.

The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to flaunt the generous funds for the Upper Bhadra Project, and Rs 8,000 crore allocation for incomplete railway works in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are repeatedly stressing the double engine the government is delivering in terms of development for Karnataka.

Opposition parties are also likely to highlight the withholding of Rs 13,000 crore GST share of the state by the Union government. The state is the second state in terms of paying highest taxes.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Bommai is all set to present a populist budget during the session to get mileage for the BJP.

Like this: Like Loading...