Karnataka’s world-famous Jog Falls to get ropeway, night lighting



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning to give a facelift to world-famous tourist destination Jog Falls at a cost of Rs 164 crores, with a ropeway to get a closer view of the waterfalls, boating arrangements, water sports facilities, and lighting for the falls during night on the anvil.

On the Sharavathi river in the Western Ghats in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, it is the second highest plunge waterfall in India and a major attraction for tourists from across the world.

The work on the Shivamogga airport has been speeded up and it can give easy access to the Jog falls.

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa will participate virtually in the foundation laying ceremony on July 24.

BJP MLA Haratal Halappa said that efforts are on to develop the Jog Falls as a world class tourist centre by providing all the required facilities and building infrastructure.

Yediyurappa will also inaugurate the Agricultural and Horticultural University built in 777 acres of land in the same taluk on the same day, he added.

