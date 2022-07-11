‘KARNIKADA KALLURTI’ TULU MOVIE OVERESEAS RELEEASE LAUNCH IN DUBAI RECEIVES GOOD RESPONSE

UAE: Phonix Films in association with Sandhya Creations Overseas Movies & SCENT (Sandhya Creations Event Network Team) are all set to do the overseas release of KARNIKADA KALLURTI Tulu Movie and in this pretest had arranged a programme in Mahakani Restaurant Karama today the 10th July, 20212 at 5 pm which was graced by all the community leaders and members.

Shodhan Prasad welcomed the Guests and briefed on the programme. Guests of honor were welcomed on the stage with presentation of flower by Ashok Bailur active member of SCENT.

Shri. Praveen Shetty, President Karnataka NRI Forum Dubai, Lt. Fen. Dr. Frank Fernandes, Businessman, Chancellor General MEA, Peace Ambassador & Chief of Mission UAE, Shri. B. K. Ganesh Rai, Specialist Art Director & Ex-President of Sharjah Karnataka Sangha, Shri.Satish Poojary, Ex-President Billawa Family Dubai & Sharjah Karnataka Sangha, Shri. Sandeep Rai, Nanje Yachts, Shri. Naveen Suvarna, Makhani Restaurant, Shri. Ritu of Tulu Paterga Tulu Oripaga, Shri. Alwyn Pinto of Mangalore Konkans, Shri. Mallikarjuna Gowda of Kannadiagaru Dubai, Shri. Shashidahr Nagarajappa of Kannada Patashale, Shri. Krishna Prasad of Brahmanara Sangha, Shri. Noel Almeida, Shri. Anand Bailur President of Wow Yoga Kannadigaru UAE, Shri. Nagaraj Rao of Kannada Patashale, Shri.Girish of Yakshagana Tarabeti were the guests of honor on the stage.

Shodhan briefed on the Karnikada Kallurti – Daivaradane which is an ancient ritual of Tuluvas which is been performed since many decades around Tulunadu districts. ‘Kallurti’ is one of the daiva and there is iconic history behind the birth of this daiva.

The programme opened up with lighting the lamp by all the Guests on stage including Mahendra Kumar the Producer/Director of the movie followed by prayer by Yuvaraj Devadiga.

In today’s generation many people do not know the actual story behind the each and every daiva and Tulu rituals. Even the parents might not have attempted to let their children know about our rich history and rituals. May be some times the children by seeing might have asked various questions to their parents to know about the daiva and rituals but I am quite sure the parents might not have enlightened their children on the exact facts of the daiva and rituals. While these rituals and practices are fading day by day there are very few people who have come forward to save this ancient tradition, culture and practice. And the one of those few people who have ventured into this is with us today and we are lucky to have him here.

Shodhan said that we need to introduce the person behind the movie who being a non-Tuluva, a person from another community called Lingayat, has taken so much of interest into exploring the real story of our own Tuluva Daiva ‘Kallurti’ and have put all his money into making this non-commercial film to present it to our Tuluvas. And that is what we call a pure love towards Tulunadu & Tulu Nadu’s Achara Vichara, Rituals & the rich ancient tradition and practices. He invited and welcomed Shri. Mahendra Kumar on to the dais who is the Producer, Director & Creator of this great film ‘Karnikada Kallurti’

Introducing the Producer, Director and Writer Mahendra Kumar who is born to parents Pancha Peeta Somashekar Shetty & Nirmala Devi who have been settled in Dakshina Kannada for quite a long time. In 1985-86 he graduated from Govt. College Mangalore as Bachelor of Arts. He also did Interior Designing Course and also became a Property Developer, He is also a Musician playing Key Board and also an Actor whom you will see in this film too. He is an Aradhaka of Naga and in 2014 conducted a Nagamandala Pooja in an open place first time. He also conducted ‘Dhakke Bali’ in 2018 which was witnessed by more than 30,000 people. As a seva to Daiva ‘Kallurti’ in 2019 he made a ‘Gudi’ Temple for the Daiva and also produced this film. ‘Karnakada Kallurti’ was released in Mangalore, Madikeri, Bangalore and other places which ran for 2 weeks and more was appreciated by all those who have seen this movie. His another venture a children movie titled ‘Journey of Belli’ is all set to release and also has some Kannada Movies in the future production to start with. This is the first time he is visiting Dubai and let us all together make his visit a memorable one

Mahendra Kumar felicitated all the guests with Shawl which is had brought all the way from India with love.

Few clips of the movie including trailer were presented which was liked by the audience.

Shri. Ganesh Rai did the honours to felicitate our Guest Producer Shri. Mahendra Kumar. He read out the felicitation certificate and requested the guests to hand over the Flower bouquet, Felicitation Letter, Flower Bouquet & Fruit Basket to the recipient.

Ganesh Rai briefed on Kallurti daiva and other daivas of worship in Tulunadu and mentioned the importance of these daivas in the land of Tulunadu.

In return to the felicitation Shri. Mahendra Kumar will speak followed by well wishes from few Guests on Stage who spoke and confirmed their support for the release of the movie.

Nithyanand Beskoor did the vote of thanks and thanked all those people who supported this event.

Followed was cultural programme with singing and dancing while the Snacks/Tea/Coffee were served to the audience and guests

Members of Sauharda Lahari also joined and supported with their fullest with dance and songs presentation headed by Yuvaraj Devadiga, Mahesh Attavar and his family and friends.

Dances were presented by Samyak & Samarth, Niska & Neha; while singing was presented by Pramod Kumar, Sukanya Sharath, Amisha, Ramachandra, Ashok Bailur & Mayank – Instrumental.

On the whole the programme was successfully conducted wherein all those who attended confirmed their fullest support and are awaiting for the release date in UAE. All the Members of SCENT have actively participated and were remarkably positioned for the successful of this progamme.