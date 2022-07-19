Karting nationals: Madesh brothers sweep honours for Peregrine Racing



Bengaluru: Madesh brothers Rohaan and Ishaan led Peregrine Racing to a clean sweep by winning all the races except one in the opening round of the Meco fmsci Rotax Max National Karting Championship 2022 at Meco Kartopia circuit here.

While Rohaan and Ishaan started their National campaign in an aggressive manner winning both the pre-finals and finals in the Senior Max and Junior Max categories another Peregrine racing driver Nikhilesh Raju won enough points with a win in the finals and a second place in the pre-finals to lead the Micro Max class points table after the first round.

Eshanthn Vengatesan of MSport halted title contender Nikhilesh in the pre-finals winning his maiden race in the Nationals. Eshanthn won the pre-finals while defending champion Aditya Suresh Kamat and Anuj Arun shared a podium place each.

The eldest of the Madesh brothers, from Peregrine Racing, also became the fastest driver of Round 1 clocking a blistering 55.357 in the fourth lap of the Official Practice 2. He virtually dominated the week-end winning everything on offer in the Senior Max class as he qualified first and won both the Finals and pre-finals without much fuss and also clocked the fastest laps in both the races. Nigel Abraham, also from Peregrine, had a double podium while Rishon Rajeev of Birel Art India and Ruhaan Alva of MSport shared the other minor podium places in the Senior Max class.

Likewise, Ishaan Madesh brooked no challenge in the Junior Max category winning both the races and also posted the fastest laps. He took a substantial lead in the Junior class championship. Anshul Sai of Birel Art and Sai Shiva Makesh of MSport finished in that order behind Ishaan in both the races.

The Karting Nationals attracted huge grids after many years. There were 21 karts in the Senior class while the Junior grid boasted of 16 drivers including two girls and the Micro Max class 13 karts.