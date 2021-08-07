Spread the love



















Karwar: PWD Engineer dies in car mishap; four injured

Karwar: In an unfortunate incident a car in which the officials of the local Public Works Department (PWD) were en route to a meeting with Minister Shivaram Hebbar, crashed near Baleguli here, killing an engineer and injuring four others on Saturday.

Police said the deceased Madukanna, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD in the

Siddapur office.

Assistant Engineer of PWD Krishna Reddy, Technician Ravi Patil, and other official Chetan have all been shifted to a private hospital in Manipal after administering first aid at Ankola Taluk Hospital. They have all sustained grievous injuries in the accident, police added.

The driver of the car has also sustained injuries.

Minister Shivram Hebbar visited Ankola Taluk Hospital and later canceled the meeting in the

wake of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...