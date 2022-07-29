Kasganj residents threaten protests over Yogi’s tweet on Tulsidas’ birthplace



Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A tweet from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has raised a storm in Kasganj district where local residents are now threatening an agitation.

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s office had said that 15th century saint and poet Tulsidas “was born in Rajapur sub-division under Chitrakoot district”.

Raising objection over this tweet, a group of local residents have handed over a memorandum to the Kasganj District Magistrate, Harshita Mathur.

They also warned the state government of launching an indefinite strike if the ‘tweet’ is not removed.

The residents, in the letter addressed to Adityanath, said that the author of “Ram Charitmanas” was born in the Soron block of Kasganj district and that it is clearly mentioned in the gazetteer of the Banda district.

Another group of residents staged a symbolic protest for more than two hours near a statue of Tulsidas at Harpadhi Ghat in Soron.

Brahmin Kalyan Sabha President, Sharad Pandey said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has no right to determine the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas. The saint was born near the ghats of Ganga in Soron and later moved to Rajapur. We have historical and religious evidence. Today, we have staged a symbolic protest to express our discontent. In case the tweet is not removed, and the government does not issue a clarification, we will be bound to launch an indefinite strike.”

He added, “We are not against the government’s work plan to develop Rajapur as a tourist destination. But if funds are allocated for development works in the area, projecting it as the birthplace of Tulsidas, we will oppose it. Tulsidas is related to our identity. We will be bound to come on the roads if the government doesn’t withdraw the tweet.”

The website of Chitrakoot district also does not mention that Tulsidas was born there. It said: “He spent some part of his life here worshipping Ram and craving his darshan.”

However, the website of Kasganj district administration mentions that Tulsidas was born in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...