Kashmiri ‘journalist’ arrested for rape, trafficking & extortion



Srinagar: A Kashmiri journalist was arrested by the J&K Police after he was accused of rape, extortion and trafficking.

Police said that a local journalist operating in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Nadeem Nadu was arrested for interrogation after he was accused by a university teacher of rape, extortion, intimidation and trafficking.

Police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the charges and also to go into the conduct of some officials named by the complainant in her FIR.

Nadeem was working for a local English daily and a local news agency.

Police press statement said that self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu of Anantnag has been arrested in a rape case.

“The complainant said that he had forced her into sexual relationship after she was deceived and drugged inside a house near Shalimar in Srinagar in July 2020.

“The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual act many times.

“The victim was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.

“Because of the heinous nature of the crime an SIT was set up.

“The victim has said that she was forced to have sex with some officer friends of the accused,” police statement said.

