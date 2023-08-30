Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, and Mangalore University Sign MOU for Research

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Mangalore and Mangalore University formalized a research-focused Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The exchange ceremony was held at KMC Mangalore on 30th August 2023. The MOU establishes a platform for collaborative research endeavours, knowledge exchange, and academic partnerships. It envisions joint projects, research activities, workshops, and innovations between the two institutes to foster medical research.

Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangalore, emphasized the potential of the partnership, stating, “This MOU signifies our commitment to advancing research. Together, we strive to drive meaningful advancements in medical science.” Professor Chandrashekar Joshi, representing Mangalore University, echoed the sentiment, saying, “This collaboration presents an exciting avenue for innovation at the intersection of medical and academic spheres.”

The exchange program, commencing this year, holds promise for groundbreaking discoveries and enhanced research and academic opportunities. Dr B Suresh Kumar Shetty, Dr Pramod Kumar, Dr Shrikala Baliga – Associate deans of KMC Mangalore, Dr Athiyamaan MS, Dr Sourjya Banerjee, Dr Abhishek Krishna, Dr Dilson Lobo and Dr Wilson were present.

Like this: Like Loading...