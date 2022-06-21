Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Celebrates Yoga Day 2022

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore celebrated International Yoga Day 2022 on June 21, at the Marena Sports Complex, Attavar from 6:30 am to 8:00 am. Yogacharya Parampujya Sri Devababa from Sri Shakthidarshana Yogashram, Kinnigoli was the chief guest.

Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangalore, Dr Pramod Kumar -; Associate Dean of Research and Administration and Associate Dr B. Suresh Shetty- Dean of Student Affairs were present.

The programme began with an invocation and Sri Devababa inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

Sri Devababa addressed the audience and emphasized the importance of Yoga for a complete state of well-being. Dean Dr B Unnikrishnan distributed the prizes of the Yoga Day poster making and Rhythmic Yoga competitions to the students. Dr Anupama N, head of the Department of Physiology, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

This was followed by the observation of the common Yoga protocol, as per the Government of India guidelines. Dr Kunal, Associate Professor of Physiology, facilitated the Yoga session. Two hundred and fifty students and many faculty members attended the programme.