Kasturi Tablets Selling Man Tries to Molest Woman, Arrested

Mangaluru: A 52-year-old man was arrested for trying to molest a woman at Kaje Kodi House, Kolambe here on February 3.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Iqbal (52) from Kenchanakere, Mulky.

According to the police, on February 3, at around 11:00 am, Mohammed Iqbal had gone to the Kodi House area at Kolambe to sell Kasturi Tablets. When a woman came to buy the tablets, he held her hands and tried to molest her.

In this connection, the victim filed a complaint in the Pandeshwar Women’s police station.

Based on the complaint, the Women’s Police arrested Mohammed Iqbal. He will be produced before the court.