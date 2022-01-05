Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond-studded ‘mangalsutra’



ArrayMumbai: Katrina Kaif recently shared a few pictures on her social media where she flaunted her diamond-studded ‘mangalsutra’ and shared glimpses of her and hubby Vicky Kaushal’s new sea-facing home with her fans.

The actress took to Instagram and shared three pictures where she can be seen cozied up in winter wear and smiling for the camera. The beautiful ‘mangalsutra’ in question is by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Bengal Tiger collection.

Katrina’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented under the pictures, “Can’t wait to see your new home.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the nuptial knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony with just 120 guests in attendance. The three-day wedding festivities started from December 7 and ended with KatVic making it official through their social media posts.