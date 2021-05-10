Spread the love



















Katrina Kaif’s special wish for her mom on Mother’s Day



Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared a special message for her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a throwback childhood photograph of herself sitting on her mother’s lap. She wrote: “I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling (touchwood), now I understand it’s because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. As the Dalai Lama says, if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others. Happy Mother’s Day mom.”

Earlier in the day, Katrina took to social media to pay tribute to mothers who are also frontline workers at a time when India is battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19.

On the work front, the release date for Katrina’s “Sooryavanshi” has been postponed again. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar in the big budget film. The actress also has “Bhoot Police” lined up, which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen with Salman Khan in “Tiger 3”.