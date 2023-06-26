Kattige Muhurtha marks 3rd phase of Paryaya preparations at Puttige Math

Udupi: The ritual of ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ (storing firewood) was performed, as the third phase of preparation for the biennial Paryaya at Sri Krishna Math, on behalf of incoming Paryaya seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji on Monday, June 26.

The ritual was performed in the presence of the Puttige math priests and scholars. This is the third leg of preparations for the biennial Paryaya at the Sri Krishna Math as the Swamiji of Puttige Math will ascend the sacred Paryaya throne on January 18, 2024.

The Swamiji has performed the ‘Bale Muhurtha’ (planting banana saplings) and ‘Akki Muhurtha’ (storing rice). The preparation for the main Paryaya festival ends with the Swamiji performing the fourth leg, ‘Bhattha Muhurtha’ (storing paddy).

The procession of priests and devotees carrying firewood on their heads began from the Puttige Math. After offering prayers to various deities at Sri Krishna Math and Lord Krishna, Sri Chandramouleshwara temple and the Sri Ananteshwara temple, the procession returned to the Puttige Math. After the prayers were offered at the Puttige Math, priests and devotees led the procession through Car Street to the place marked for Kattige Ratha. The stored firewood will be utilised by the Paryaya Math during the two-year Paryaya period.

A decoration in the form of ‘Shikara’ has been installed atop the Kattige Ratha during the ‘Bhatta Muhurta’, the fourth and the last of the major ritual to be held before the Paryaya. Nearly 28-30 days are required for the firewood to be arranged in the form of a chariot, which is called the Kattige Ratha. As a lot of firewood is required during the two-year period, it is ensured that the firewood is stored in an artistic manner in the shape of “Ratha” at the backyard of the temple. According to the Math sources, the Kattige Ratha will be about 25 ft in diameter in which 120 tonnes of firewood can be stored. About 20 labourers will complete the Kattige Ratha in a month.

Sri Vadiraja Swamiji who introduced the practice of the biennial Paryaya system in place of the two-month Paryaya term also put forth the tradition of ‘Kattige Ratha’ (cart of firewood) which came into existence about 500 years ago. The cart can hold around 120 tonnes of firewood which will be sufficient to serve food for the devotees for two years of the Paryaya.

