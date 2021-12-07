‘KatVic’ wedding: Galaxy of Bollywood stars to converge for nuptials



Mumbai: The much-publicised wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will see 120 guests in attendance at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

Bollywood bigwigs like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will be attending the wedding ceremony.

All the guests will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told mediapersons, “These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding.”

For now, Vicky and Katrina have reached Jaipur and the celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony, ‘Mehendi’ on December 8 followed by the wedding on December 9.