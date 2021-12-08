KatVic Wedding: Sangeet kicks off celebrations at Fort Barwara



Jaipur: The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The Sangeet ceremony that will start soon will be held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel’s Kharbooja Mahal. A platform has been built on a rock for the purpose, giving a pristine look to the venue. The lawn has been decorated on the lines of an open theatre.

Sources confirmed that Rajasthani and Punjabi songs will be played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities.

Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali will also perform in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Many other film stars are expected to reach the venue on Wednesday to attend the much-anticipated wedding on December 9.