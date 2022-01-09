‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ makers say working with ensemble cast took the pressure off



Mumbai: Web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ has brought together an ensemble cast of actors from across generations such as veterans like Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav to Lara Dutta and youngsters Anya Singh and Kritika Kamra.

The directors of the show Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee shared how working with such a huge cast actually takes the pressure away from delivering the best.

Asked if they felt any extra pressure of justifying the presence of every talent in the show, Gauravv told IANS: “I think it is the opposite, working with an ensemble cast like that actually takes the pressure off. We did not feel the pressure because we were working with the best team, not only of those actors but also every technician. We as directors just had to bring them together to the world that we wanted to create, so we narrated the story and quite willingly they came on board.

“I remember Naseer sir told me that it is actually a bad thing if other actors around him feel intimidated by him because of the veteran and powerful actor he is. But I saw how he took a few extra steps to make sure that everybody on the set is happy and comfortable. These actors are real team players.”

Gauravv earlier directed the Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Baazaar’.

Adding to that Ananya who is also the writer of the show said, ” I think it was a validation for us when after we finalised the script and went to all our actors with the story, they came on board. That means they understood the world that we wanted to present to the audience.

“I also looked at it as an opportunity for us to make a family show that these days on OTT we do not get to see. There was so much toxicity and negativity around us that we are going through for the last two years that ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ is a relief for some time from that. It is a happy family watch.”

The story of the show revolves around four women of different age groups and how they compete among themselves to become the next ruler of the royal family.

While there were some funny moments the audience get to watch, Ananya said that writing a funny female character was quite an exciting space for her to explore.

“Writing comedy is exciting and tough at the same time. I have seen most of the time, women are the butt of the joke in most of the content so the audience is laughing at them instead of with them…you know what I mean? I wanted to change that subtly through my writing and that is why we kept it funny, quirky, and emotional.”

“Honestly, how the audience will respond is something we will surely want to know, but during the shooting of the show, we have built a family…we wish to catch up with everyone soon,” Ananya signed off.

‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ is streaming on ZEE5.