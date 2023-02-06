Kaup Assembly Constituency to hold ‘Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra’ on Feb 7 – Sorake

Udupi: “As per the State KPCC instructions, the Kaup Block Congress will hold ‘Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra’ across the Assembly constituency on February 7”, said former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake during a press meeting held at the Rajeev Bhavan, Kaup here on February 6.

Addressing the media persons Sorake said, “The Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra will be flagged off in Hejamadi at 9 am and culminate at 5 pm in Hiriyadka. More than 200 four-wheelers and thousands of Congress workers will take part in the Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra. BJP rule has deeply disappointed the people of Udupi, the yatra proposes to seamlessly rebuild a fresh new positive narrative of progress, prosperity and harmony through a special charter for the entire coastal districts”.

Sorake further said, “Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra will be passing through Padubidri, Nandikur, Mudarangadi Junction, Yelluru, Belapu, Pakiranakatte, Majoor, Kuthayru, Shirva, Pamboor, Bantakal, Shankerpura, Subhasnagara, Katapadi, Udyavar, Alevoor, 80 Badagabettu, Hirebettu, Atradi, Kodibittu and Hiriyadka. A public meeting will be organized in Padubidri, Shirva, Katapadi, Udyavar, Atradi and Hiriyadka”.

Sorake also said, “As per the AICC directions, Legislative council opposition leader B K Hariprasad, AICC secretary Rozy John, KPCC working president Dhruvanaryan, Party leaders R V Deshpande, U T Khader, Manjunath Bhandary and other leaders will be participating in the Karavali Praja Dhwani Yatra”.

Kaup Block Congress president Naveenchandra Suvarna, Election campaign committee president Jithendra Furtado, General Secretary Sunil Bangera and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...