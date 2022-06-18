Kaup Police Arrest Mohammed Shafi for Death Threats to Yashpal Suvarna over Social Media

Udupi: The Kaup police have arrested a person for allegedly giving life threat on Instagram to BJP national OBC Morcha General Secretary Yashpal Suvarna.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Shafi (26) a resident of Bajpe, Mangaluru.

An Instagram handle ‘Marigudi page’ had announced Rs 10 lakh reward for the head of Yashpal Suvarna. The Kaup BJP Yuva Morcha President Sachin Suvarna lodged a complaint at the Kaup Police Station.

Based on the Complaint, the Kaup Police team led by CPI Prakash and PSI Shrishail R started a search operation and arrested Mohammed Shafi at Bajpe on June 18 Morning.

During interrogation, Shafi confessed that he had created a poster with the help of his friend Sayyad Asif and posted it on the Instagram handle ‘Marigudi page’. Search is on for Sayyad Asif.

Mohammed Shafi was produced before the court and sent to 14 days of Judicial custody.