Kaushal Kishore: There are no boundaries in independent music

Mumbai: Lyricist Kaushal Kishore says writing songs for films or shows is very different from penning independent songs, and notes how the audience today is more aware of all the people associated with the making of a song, beyond just the stars of the music videos.

Kaushal has collaborated with singer-composer Vishal Mishra for the lyrics of the latter’s new song “Tu bhi sataya jayega”. The music video of the song, featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, was released recently.

“There’s a lot of difference between film music and independent songs. There are no boundaries while you’re working on an independent song. That’s why it’s called independent music. You’re not bound by a script, in fact, it’s the other way around. The storyline is made depending on your lyrics,” he told IANS.

Kaushal, though, enjoys both kinds of songs. “I enjoy both the mediums — be it film or non-film music. There are so many movie songs that I’ve worked on that will release when films start releasing. I’m sure people will love those songs as much as they’ve loved my singles in recent times,” said Kaushal, who became a familiar name last year after the release of his song “Muskurayega India”.

He added: “I believe Aly and Jasmin have acted really well in the music video and the director has also done a great job. I think every project is a result of collective effort and if they are receiving credit and love because of it, I feel happy about it. As far as we are concerned, we are also appreciated. The times are changing gradually. Today, people try to find out who’s sung, composed or written a song. So, I’m happy and have no complaints.”

Talking about the new song he has worked on, he said: “”Tu bhi sataya jayega’ is receiving a lot of love. When a song receives such applause from the audience, it encourages you to work harder and write many more great songs.”