Kavoor-Maravoor-Airport Road & Kulur Road gets facelift Prior to PM Modi’s Visit

Mangaluru: Wouldn’t it be nice if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President of India or our CM Bommaiah make their frequent visit to Mangaluru so that our filthy and dilapidated roads, potholed roads, get an extreme-makeover-like it is done now prior to PM’s arrival to Kudla aka Mangaluru on 2 September 2022.

It is learnt that the district administration and MCC has ordered the civic administration to fill the potholes and clean the roads, including trimming of wild grass. And the PM’s travel route from Mangaluru International Airport has already got a face-lift, with potholes being filled, etc etc. Till this time when our city roads were filled with potholes, and motorists were risking their lives, no officials cared about it. Now they are all worried about the safe travel of our PM, like other human beings who have no lives. Bah humbug!

THE CONDITION OF ROADS TWO WEEKS AGO…..

Civic officials who were directed to fill all potholes on war-footing before the PM’s visit – and everyone had worked to get the work done. Even the officials concerned were ordered to repair defunct streetlights on the roads. The road starting from Kavoor via Maravoor towards Mangaluru international Airport was totally damaged and dilapidated with potholes for more than a month, and motorists, especially two-wheeler riders were facing hardship traveling on such road, some riders even falling of their bikes and getting hurt- but no one cared about the safety and lives of the motorists.

And now all of a sudden the roads are all repaired with an extreme makeover in order to please the PM. However, it is learnt that PM is not traveling by road, instead reaching from Airport to NMPT/Goldfinch City Grounds by helicopter. Anyways, citizens/motorists are lucky at least the treacherous and dangerous roads have been repaired, until some go bad again, till yet another VVIP visits Mangaluru. Even the Kulur road leading to the venue where the PM will address a massive gathering of nearly 2 lakh party workers has got an extreme facelift. Bah humbug!

SAME ROADS WHICH GOT AN FACE-LIFT TWO DAYS BEFORE PM MODI’S ARRIVAL..



But, many citizens are questioning, why only clean and repair roads real good, why not keep them clean and in perfect condition all year long? A question which will never get an answer? In 2019, the BJP manifesto for Mangaluru City Corporation resolved to make the city – clean, beautiful and orderly ‘Namma Kudla’ (Swachcha, Sundara, Suvyavasthitha Namma Kudla). Divided into six broad categories, BJP also reiterated its resolve to setup ward committees as mandated by Karnataka high court in a bid to decentralise administration. The BJP leaders also wanted to make Mangaluru Plastic and Flex free, and MLA Vedavyas Kamath believed in the “Green and Clean Mangaluru”- then how come we are seeing a bunch of huge flex hoardings/banners at every nook and corner welcoming Modi. Seems like the “We Don’t Practice What we Preach” kind of policy!.

Until now, our City streets were filled with potholes, dug up spots, construction debris scattered etc and all of a sudden we are seeing workers doing their best to rectify the pending issues. And a few days before the arrival of the PM, we are seeing a total difference.

