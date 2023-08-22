Kavoor Police Arrest Three Persons Trying to Attack Man with a Sword



Mangaluru: As per Kavoor police sources, on Sunday 20 August 2023, while a man was walking near M V Shetty College Road, Vidya Nagar, Kavoor, Mangaluru, three youths came on a scooter and waylaid the man, and tried to assault him with a sharp long edged sword. While he was trying to escape, he got injured on his face, while one of the accused swung the sword at him.

However, the man managed to escape. The Kavoor police were quick enough to apprehend the three culprits within 24 hours and also confiscated the sword and a scooter bearing Reg No KA 19 HJ 1130. The arrested persons are identified as – Charan Raj aka Charan, aged 23 years from Panjimogaru, Mangaluru Sumanth Burman, aged 24 years from Kulai, Surathkal; and Avinash aged 24 years from Kodikal, Mangaluru.

Charan Raj has five cases registered against him- one in Urwa police station, one in Panambur PS; and three in Kavoor PS. Sumanth Burman has four cases registered against him- one in Panambur PS, one in Barke PS, and two in Kavoor PS; Avinash has five cases registered against him- Four in Kavoor PS and one in Kankanady PS.

The operation was directed by police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, under the leadership of ACP Manoj Kumar and his team.

