Kavoor Police Arrest Two Persons Selling MDMA at Moodshedde

Mangaluru: The Kavoor police arrested two persons, who were selling the banned drug ‘MDMA’ near Mudushedde in Padushedde village here on July 12.

The arrested are identified as Shahrukh (27), a resident of Vamajoor, and Jagdish (45) from Thokur.

On July 12, the Kavoor police, based on a tip-off, arrested two persons who were trying to sell Methamphetamine Drugs near Moodshedde and seized 4.5 gms of the drug, deadly weapons and a car used for the crime, all worth Rs 4,41,700.

Kavoor Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on.

