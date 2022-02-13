Kavya and Harshitha win Long Hair Contest at Spin Unisex Salon

Kavya Shetty with 48 inches long Hair in the women’s Category and ⁨Harshitha Nayak having 41 inches long Hair in the Kids category won the Long Hair Contest held on February 12 at the Spin Unisex Salon.

Mangaluru: Spin Unisex Salon organized a Long Hair contest for women and children at the REB Crown Building, Kadri Kambala here on February 12.

Spin is a unisex salon that offers total care for your looks as well as your well-being by trained specialists. Spin provides beauty care, like shaping nails, scraping off unwanted cuticles, smoothing nail surface, classical pedicure and manicure etc. If you need any special design you can share your ideas with the specialists at Spin and they will provide you with the best.

For special occasions, visit Spin Unisex salon for make-up, haircuts, hairstyles, and Saree draping. Spin is a complete beauty solution for the family as it has beauty salons for men, women and children. Spin has 36 branches in Karnataka and Chennai.

Naveen the man behind the Spin Unisex salon speaking to team mangalorean said, “We started our first Spin outlet in 2011 in Bengaluru. Now we have 36 outlets in Karnataka and Chennai. Mangaluru is a different city that is similar to Goa. The people here are very good. Mangaluru is an educational hub having many students. My dream was to open an outlet in Mangaluru which has become a reality. We opened our outlet three months back in the REB Crown building, Kadri Kambala. We have a very good response and I assure the people of Mangaluru of offering the best services”.

Naveen further said, “Women and girls love long hair and we thought of having a contest for women and kids. We have started a new concept for women and children having long hair by organizing the long hair contest. The response in Mangaluru for the Long Hair contest has been very good with more than 90 registrations for the contest. Out of the 90 including kids we have selected three each in both categories”.

The competition started from 10 am to 6 pm and the result was announced at 6:30 pm. Prizes were distributed to the winners by Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS.

Winners in Women’s category:

1st prize – Kavya Shetty with 48 inches of long Hair

2nd prize – Rashmitha with 45 inches of Long Hair

3rd prize – Shilpa with 42 inches Of Long Hair

Winners in Kids Category

1st prize – ⁨Harshitha Nayak with 41 inches of long Hair

2nd prize – ⁨Anvi Shetty ⁩ with 36 inches of long Hair

3rd prize – ⁨Kushi K with 31 inches of long Hair