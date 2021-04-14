Spread the love



















KCA & KONCAB along with BBMP organize Covid Vaccination Drive for Public

Bengaluru: Renowned Konkani associations of Bangalore, KCA & KONCAB jointly took the lead in providing Covid Vaccination for the general public, including its members, in collaboration with the Health Department of BBMP. The drive was carried out on 11th,12th,13th and 14th April from 9 am-5 pm on these days, at their Konkan Samudai Bhavan, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore – the multipurpose building erected by both these associations under the entity Konkan Welfare Trust (KWT). The main hall of the Konkan Samudai Bhavan was temporarily converted into a vaccination centre, for this purpose.

n Sylvester D’Souza in the presence of other committee members of their respective associations and BBMP officials, doctors and health workers, at 9.30 a.m on 11th April.

About 500 people above the age group of 45 were vaccinated free of cost, on these four days of the drive. The initiative taken by KCA & KONCAB to provide their premises at no cost for this noble purpose was much appreciated by both the members of the public and BBMP officials.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sunita – senior coordinator from BBMP commended and highly appreciated KCA & KONCAB for having taken up this voluntary yeomen service for the benefit of society.

Jhonas D’Souza who took the jab along with his wife mentioned that the drive is indeed carried out meticulously by giving great attention to hygiene and all Covid protocols.

Another person Vinu was grateful to the organizers and mentioned that other social organizations also should follow this example set out by KCA & KONCAB.

S. Philomena a senior citizen who was vaccinated appreciated the efforts of the organizers and health workers and commended their time and efforts for providing this free service for all.

After invoking God’s blessings, the drive was jointly inaugurated by KCA President Hilma Roach, KONCAB President Arun Fernandes and KWT Chairma

BBMP Marshal C Raja appreciated the organizers for providing clean drinking water, restrooms, refreshments and also elderly-friendly facilities at the centre.

Members of Kanara Entrepreneurs (K.E), FKCA and other associations took part in this drive. Adrian D’Souza, Jude Ferrao, Sylvester D’Souza and Pramod D’Souza were instrumental in coordinating between the health department of BBMP and the organizers KCA & KONCAB. The committee members of KCA & KONCAB took turns as volunteers to guide and help the public during the drive.

KCA & KONCAB look forward to carrying out the second round of the vaccination program in May 2021.

Photos and Report Compiled by Arun Fernandes