KCA UK holds Summer Picnic -2022 at Cannon Hall Park

Manchester: Cannon Hall Park is situated 6km west of Barnsley immediately north-west of the village of Cawthorne in an area which is rural and agricultural. The history of this place goes back to 1760’s. This approximately 100-hectare area is filled with park, farm and gardens, at Cannon Hall there is something for all ages.

On July 09, 2022, KCA UK organised its annual picnic to Cannon Hall Park.

Around 35 Families of KCA UK living in and around of Stockport, Warrington, Liverpool, Sunderland and Birmingham participated in this summer picnic. A coach was hired for the travel. The journey started with the prayers. The members reached the picnic spot area at around 10.00 AM. At this point the whole of KCA UK had a happy family gathering and placed the marquee in the camping area. This gave a common point to meet.

Breakfast, prepared by KCAU UK families was served.

KCA UK President Marina Monis Welcomed the gathering and Santhosh Pinto was the key contact for the days event. The 10-minute Zumba from Stephi Martis warmed up the gathering. All the participants were divided into two groups for games and sports.

A delicious lunch was served at around 2.30 P.M. Thanks to KCA TEAM for effectively organising the Food.

Fun continued in the afternoon session with further sports and games. Santhosh Sequeira, Ronald Lobo and Sujith Rodrigues were brilliant in liaising with kids and adults during sports and games.

In the closing hours of the day, all the participants, that is approximately 100 people sat together singing/dancing their favourite songs in Konkani, Tulu, Kannada and Hindi. This includes the well-known Mangalorean ‘Baila’

The winning members/teams were honoured with prizes.

KCA UK vice president Sujith Rodrigues offer the vote of thanks.

The charming day further continued with the return journey at 6.00pm where everyone continued their singing in the bus, later cracking jokes and conversations.

KCA UK had this picnic well planned; a pre-picnic visit was made by KCA UK Members to the picnic spot, to help the arrangements for the picnic. This proposed study and planning done has created a lot of interest for the group to visit this place.

This picnic was also attended and supported by families from Kannada and Pakistani Community. KCA UK remains grateful to people from all the communities for their contribution towards community Cohesion.

A big THANK YOU to everyone who worked hard on the picnic day.