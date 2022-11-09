KCCI felicitates MP Dr D. Veerendra Heggade at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru led by its President, M. Ganesh Kamath, Office Bearers and the Board of Directors called on Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (MP), Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7th November 2022 at his residential office at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala. Dr Heggade was felicitated by the KCCI President and other Office Bearers. KCCI President also submitted a memorandum to the Hon’ble MP on “Intervention towards completion of four laning of National Highway 75 and strengthening of NH 275” and urged him to take it up with the Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Government of India, to ensure fashion of projects, thus enabling seamless connectivity.

He further appraised Hon’ble Dr Heggade about the losses incurred by the business community due to the closure of Shiradi Ghat during the monsoon which led to the diversion of the cargo carrying heavy vehicles to other routes escalating the logistical costs of both domestic and EXIM trade. Dr Heggade informed the Board that he would discuss this matter with the Ministry during his visit to New Delhi this week and press for early execution of the respective projects.

Following is the memorandum submitted to Dr Veerendra Heggade on the said topic.

Dr D. Veerendra Heggade

Hon’ble Member of Parliament,

Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala

D.K- 574216.

Respected Sir,

Sub: Intervention towards completion of four laning of National Highway 75 and strengthening of NH 275.

On behalf of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry and entire EXIM trade bodies located in Dakshina Kannada and the hinterland of New Mangalore Port, we extend our warm season’s greetings to you.

At the outset, we congratulate you for being a Rajya Sabha member of the Parliament. Since we represent the entire trade fraternity, we are expected to work towards the betterment of the entire region, stakeholders involved in cruise tourism, development of pilgrimage centres, Industries, etc. To enable regional development, robust road connectivity is of prime importance. The development of rapid transport facilities connecting various trade hubs and tourism centres contributes immensely towards the growth of the districts. Hence four laning of Mangaluru to Bengaluru and Mani to Mysuru is very critical in terms of the economic development of this region.

However, we would like to draw your kind attention that these projects which are sanctioned and despite being in the final execution stages are still not being completed due to various hindrances. This has seriously hampered the connectivity due to delayed completion and for the past 5-6 years there are frequent landslides in the Ghat sections of Shiradi and Sample routinely disrupting the free movement of passengers and goods completely.

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister has laid a vision to develop India into a 5 trillion dollar economy. Karnataka should have a critical contribution to this vision. All our economic activities are currently centred around Bengaluru which is not sustainable. New Mangaluru Port is the gateway of Karnataka being the only Major Port in Karnataka. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) would benefit Hosur Region and Anantapur Region more than Karnataka. We need an industrial corridor which runs through Karnataka. Unless our interior part of Karnataka has proper connectivity, the economic progress of Karnataka would be in jeopardy. Nondevelopment of required connectivity would impair the progress of both coastal and hinterland regions of the state. We would also lose competitiveness in the International Market and the domestic consumers would have to pay higher prices for these goods as compared to other parts of India.

Sir, you being the Hon’ble representative of ours, we have a lot of hope that you would personally intervene and strive to develop the road connectivity. Therefore we earnestly request your attention to personally take up with the government of India, the Ministry of Road, Transport & highways for giving the highest priority towards the early completion of the following projects for ensuring seamless connectivity.

a. Four laning of NH 75 stretches as below:

1. Hassan- Sakleshpur – Donegal – Maranahalli.

1. Maranahalli – Addahole Ghat road section (Currently most critical point).

1. Addahole – B. C. Road.

b. Four laning of NH 275: Mani – Madikeri – Kushalnagar – Mysuru – Nanjangud.

KCCI had also briefed the Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari during his address to our members in Mangaluru on Feb 28, 2022.

Prayer

1. We request you expedite these projects cited above which are essential for the economic development of the district and also for the general public.

1. Your intervention on this matter to impress upon the governments in speeding up the road development work will have a great impact on the development of trade and commerce and also tourism.

Please find enclosed road map sketches of NH 75, the status of projects and the Bengaluru – Mangaluru corridor (NH -75) [Annexure A].

Also, find enclosed our earlier representations to the state and central governments on the above subject. [Annexure B].

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry

M. GANESH KAMATH

Director/President