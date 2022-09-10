KCCI Hosts Contract Management & ADR workshop at Mangalore SEZ Ltd

Mangaluru: A one-day Contract Management & ADR workshop was conducted at the Mangalore SEZ Ltd. on 9th September 2022. The programme was co-hosted by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) & was conducted by Prof CA Lionel Aranha, Visiting Professor at IIM Kozhikode & Chairman of the ADR Sub-Committee at KCCI.

Speaking at the inaugural, Shashidhar Pai Maroor, President of KCCI, reiterated the commitment of KCCI to provide a cost-effective and efficient forum to settle disputes. He recalled the setting up of the centre in 2020. To date, he said, 11 cases have been resolved with settlements of Rs 6.86 crores. Currently, the ADR Centre is handling 7 cases. Maroor exhorted the industry captions to pursue Alternative Dispute Resolutions instead of heading to the courts already clogged with 4.4 cr cases.

V. Suryanarayana, CEO of MSEZ, speaking at the inaugural, appreciated the work done by the KCCI ADR Centre. He called upon the participants to use the opportunity to understand the nuances of Contract Management & ADR and use the concepts in their workplace. The workshop was well attended by representatives of companies operating within the MSEZ. CS Phani Bushan, Company Secretary of MSEZ and Mr Mytreya A, Chief Operating Officer of KCCI, were present.

It may be recalled that the KCCI ADR Centre was inaugurated by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, a Supreme Court Judge, in March 2020. Since then, it has handled cases primarily on business and commerce matters. In addition, the KCCI ADR is designed to settle disputes outside the court with the help of an impartial third party.

