KCCI organizes Seminar on ‘Decisions of the 47th GST Council Meeting & other relevant issues’ held on 27 July 2022

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru organized a Seminar on ‘Decisions of the 47th GST Council Meeting and other relevant issues, at KCCI Meeting Hall here on July 27.

Hemalatha, Asst Commissioner, SGSTO – 260, Mangaluru and CA Vikas Shenoy addressed the Seminar. This seminar was beneficial to the business owners, GST practitioners and Accountants.

President of KCCI Shashidhar Pai Maroor welcomed the gathering. Vice president of KCCI Ganesh Kamath introduced the speakers to the gathering. Around 130 members participated in the seminar and many of them posed queries to the guest speakers about GST issues and were answered appropriately by the speakers. Abdul Rahman Mubba-Treasurer of KCCI delivered the vote of thanks. Maitreya A, COO of KCCI compered the programme.

While Hemalatha, Asst Commissioner, SGSTO – 260, Mangaluru spoke on the ‘Decisions of the 47th GST Council Meeting and other relevant issues’, CA Vikas Shenoy spoke on F-invoicing certain compliances under GST.

It should be noted that on June 29, 2022, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the outcome of the two-day meeting (held on June 28 and 29, 2022) of the 47th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council convened in Chandigarh. The GST Council has proposed an array of significant reforms and improvements about GST rates on the supply of goods and services, as well as GST law and procedure. The recommendations about GST rate changes were made effective from July 18, 2022, while those about GST law and procedure, shall be implemented from 1 January 2023.

The GST Council has decided to further deliberate on fixing the GST rate on casinos, horse racing and online gaming, which shall be taken up in the 48th GST Council meeting, expected to be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu during the first week of August 2022.

The Key recommendations were :

GST rate changes on goods and services

Rate rationalization to remove inverted duty structure

GST rates on several items, including those related to kitchenware, stationary, tetra packs, LED lamps, lights and fixtures, are recommended to be increased from 12% to 18%

GST rate for solar water heaters & systems, a few types of leathers, etc. is recommended to be increased to 12%

GST rate for cut and polished diamonds is recommended to be increased from 0.25% to 1.5%

GST rate for transport of goods and passengers by ropeways is recommended to be decreased from 18% to 5% (with Input Tax Credit of services)

Renting of truck/goods carriage (where the cost of fuel is included) is recommended to be decreased from 18% to 12%

GST rate for job work about the manufacture of leather goods and footwear is recommended to be increased to 12%

Withdrawal of exemptions :

GST shall be levied on agricultural items like packaged cereals, wheat, maize, and rice, which are unbranded but sold in a labelled package

GST shall be levied on the pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs in terms of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and buttermilk

GST up to 18% is recommended to be levied on cheques, maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and globes, printed

Rationalization of exemptions :

Hotel accommodation priced up to INR 1000 per day is recommended to be taxed at 12%

Room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding INR 5000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of the amount charged for the room at 5% without ITC

Concessional GST :

Electric vehicles, whether or not fitted with a battery pack, are eligible for the concessional GST rate of 5%

GST law and procedure :

The requirement of mandatory registration under Section 24(ix) of CGST Act, 2017 for a person supplying goods through ECOs is recommended to be waived, subject to certain conditions The formula prescribed under Rule 89 (5) of CGST Rules, 2017 for calculation of refund of unutilized Input Tax Credit (ITC) is recommended to be amended

The waiver of late fee under Section 47 of the CGST Act, 2017 for the delay in filing FORM GSTR-4 for Financial Year 2021-22, is proposed to be extended by approximately four more weeks i.e., till July 28, 2022

The due date of filing FORM GST CMP-08 for the 1st quarter of Financial Year 2022-2023 is recommended to be extended from July 18, 2022, to July 31, 2022

The period from March 01, 2020, to February 28, 2022, is proposed to be excluded from the calculation of the limitation period for a filing refund claim under Sections 54 and 55 of the CGST Act

It is suggested that proposals for comprehensive changes in FORM GSTR-3B be placed in the public domain for seeking inputs and suggestions from the stakeholders The GST Council has decided to constitute a Group of Ministers to address the concerns raised by the States relating to the constitution of the CGST Act, 2017

The GST Council recommended granting exemption to the taxpayers having Annual Aggregate Turnover of up to INR 2 crore from filing annual returns in FORM G. The GST Council has proposed that an amendment be made in the CGST Rules to provide for refund of unutilized ITC on account of export of electricity, to facilitate the exporters of electricity in claiming refund of utilized ITC on zero-rated supplies

As per the speakers at the seminar, these recommendations will aid the country’s economic growth and development. Additionally, the recommendation to waive the requirement of mandatory registration for sellers using e-commerce platforms comes as a major relief for small-scale businesses, especially those in rural and semi-rural parts of India.

Further, the decision of the GST Council to reduce the GST rate on ropeways and renting of goods carriage immensely benefits the transport sector in smaller cities and towns. However, on the flip side, there are negative aspects as well in terms of the imposition of 5% GST on Non-ICU hospital room rents (per day) as well as pre-packaged and pre-labelled goods, which are consumed by millions of people in our country daily.

