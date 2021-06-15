Spread the love



















KCCI President Writes to PM on Wages Payment to Employees of MSMEs from ESI Corpus

Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Isaac Vas Writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wages Payment to Employees of MSMEs from ESI Corpus.

Mangaluru : The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru is functioning as the Apex Body of Commerce and Industry for Dakshina Kannada. Since its inception 80 years ago, KCCI has been relentlessly working towards its objective of empowering enterprise and facilitating growth in this region.

While Covid19 has created unexpected health challenges, the inevitable lockdown has affected the economy drastically. MSMEs are facing a very difficult time due to the extended lockdown. The lockdown in Karnataka was started on 23rd April, 2021 and was extended till 14th June, and then further extended up to 21st June in Dakshina Kannada.

In this regard the president of KCCI has written a letter addressed to the Prime Minister's Office, on the subject, 'Payment of wages to the employees of MSMEs from the ESI corpus'.

Following is the copy of the letter from KCCI President to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister’s Office,

South Block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi -110011

Respected Sir,

Sub:Payment of wages to the employees of MSMEs from the ESI corpus.

While Covid19 has created unexpected health challenges, the inevitable lockdown has affected the economy drastically. MSMEs are facing a very difficult time due to the extended lockdown. The lockdown in Karnataka was started on 23rd April, 2021 and is extended till 14th June*. These are trying times for all. Small Industries are hugely burdened with the fixed costs like paying rent, security, salaries, electricity while the revenues are hit hard and in some cases no revenues during this period.

Many MSMEs industries are not able to pay salaries to their employees. Though these employers have been always remitting the statutory contributions of EPF, ESI and also the EMI contributions; the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has hit them hard resulting in default of payment of salaries too.

During these tough times, there is a need to implement a suitable solution to raise the sinking industries. We understand that the ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) Corporation has a surplus corpus of Rs. 60,000/- crore collected over the period. These funds primarily belong to employers and employees who have been contributing over the period.

We would appeal to you to kindly consider payment of wages from ESI corpus to the employees of all MSMEs. This would greatly benefit employees in earning their livelihood during the lockdown period as the employers are finding it difficult to pay them. You may consider paying 50% of the wages during the lockdown period from the corpus. This would also help the industries to retain the manpower against migrating to other places or hometown in search of livelihood.

MSMEs are the backbone of our economy and provider of huge employment to our citizens. They need this support during the current difficult times. Thank you.

With warm regards,

Yours sincerely,

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISAAC VAS- PRESIDENT

