KCCI Submits Memorandum to DC on Closure of Road between Km 220 – 230 on Shiradi Ghat NH 75

Mangaluru : The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Submits Memorandum to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra C on Closure of Road between Km 220 – 230 on Shiradi Ghat NH 75. KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor who submitted the memorandum on the above subject in the presence of Nissar Fakeer Mohammed / Ananthesh V Prabhu, the Directors and Hon. Secretaries of KCCI, the contents of the memorandum is mentioned below :.

To

Dr. Rajendra K.V, IAS,

Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada District,

Mangaluru – 575 001.

Dear Sir,

Sub: Closure of road between Kilometer 220 – 230 on Shiradi Ghat.

It has come to our knowledge from the media report about the closure of NH 75 from Donigal and Maranahalli for the construction of four lane works. Report

also mentions a meeting being held between NHAI officials and the contractors to discuss this 10-kilometer road project. The project is expected to complete in

six months, says the news report and with the complete closure of roads during this period.

NH 75 is the main connection to the capital city of Bengaluru. Closure of this route will cause huge inconvenience to citizens of all sections and majorly hinder trade, commerce and industrial activities of this region. People of coastal districts have already experienced hardships in the past when this stretch of NH 75 was closed multiple times for repair and laying of roads for long unreasonable periods.

The closure of NH 75 will affect the entire trade as currently the alternative routes to these areas are closed due to restriction imposed by the Kodagu district on Sampaje ghat as well as restrictions in the movement of multi axle vehicles on Charmadi Ghat. Shiradi Ghat plays an important role in movement of export and import cargo from Hassan, Kushalnagar and Chikmagalur to the port city.

While we appreciate this progressive project, the six months’ time to repair the stretch of 10 Kms is too much time taken. We are of the view that with proper

planning, this work can be executed in a much lesser period to avoid inconvenience to general public and economic activities of Dakshina Kannada district.

It will be devastating if trade activities are affected as already many have suffered heavily in the past lockdown. We request you to:-

1. Permit cargo movements on the above routes whilst the repairs are being carried out in order to support the trade.

2. Prioritize and ensure expediting the work to a time frame of less than 3-4 months and permit light vehicular traffic at the earliest in this period.

3. To constitute an independent committee by the district administration to assess the methodology and time requirement of this project completion.

4. Make concerned NHAI officials and the contractor accountable for any lapse.

We are hopeful you will take this as a high priority in considering our request.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

Shashidhar K Pai Maroor

DIRECTOR / PRESIDENT-KCCI

Cc:

1. S. Angara-Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport

Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP. Dakshina Kannada District,

D. C’s Office,

Mangaluru – 575 001.

Vedavyas Kamath : Hon’ble MLA,, South Constituency, Mangaluru.

Dhanapal M- President, Hassan District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HDCCI)

B.M Road, Hassan – 573201

Affiliated Bodies of KCCI