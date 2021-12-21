KCCI Submits Memorandum to Nitin Gadkari to Expedite Mluru-Bluru NH 75 Shiradi Ghat Tunnel Road Project

Mangaluru: A letter addressed to Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways was submitted by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Shashidhar Pai Maroor on the above subject.

Following is the letter submitted to Shri Nitin Gadkari :

Greetings from Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru.

We are delighted to know of your visit to our city, Mangaluru, on January 09, 2022, to lay the foundation stones for various projects being taken up by your Ministry. Tremendous progress has been achieved in building National Highways across the country in the last few years under your leadership by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. KCCI congratulates you for your remarkable accomplishments.

We bring before you some vital and critical points for your immediate attention.

1. We have been striving for an all weather road connectivity between Mangaluru – Bengaluru (NH75) for over three decades.

2. This route is the main link to the state’s only Major port (New Mangalore Port) from the hinterland.

3. The route passes through the scenic Western Ghats. The state has been suffering especially during monsoons due to landslides and constant repairs.

4. Periodic closure of various stretches on this route due to miserable conditions affects the EXIM trade, Movement of LPG, Agricultural products etc.

We look forward to the crucial project of the Shiradi ghat tunnel (23.6 km) between Mangaluru – Bengaluru, which will significantly reduce the travel time. We hope the project will be completed in record time for the benefit of both passenger and goods vehicles.

We would be much obliged if you could take some time out of your schedule to interact with the members of KCCI during your visit to Mangaluru to understand the broader issues faced by the business community using road transport.

Thank you.

With warm regards,

Yours Sincerely,

For KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

SHASHIDHAR PAI MAROOR

DIRECTOR / PRESIDENT

Cc:

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State President, Karnataka & Member of Parliament Dakshina Kannada

2. Affiliated bodies of KCCI.